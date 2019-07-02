Ibrahim Ali’s Putra backs proposal to set voting age at 18

Ibrahim labelled the government's proposal to lower the voting age to 18 a sound move. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Parti Putra Perkasa Negara has thrown its full support behind the government over its proposal to lower the minimum voting age from 21 to 18.

Its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali told Malay Mail the younger generation today is much wiser than before.

“I agree. I support the 18-year-olds and their eligibility to vote.

“At what age do they enter university? Around 18. Meaning they already bypassed the level of education needed. At 17-years-old, they already sit for SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia), and at 18-years-old, they join universities either through matriculation or diploma level.

“So taking this into account, I consider that they are already matured, because the young generation now, compared to the generation before independence and post-independence, is totally different,” he said when contacted.

Ibrahim said that given the literacy rate in Malaysia, where even kids are becoming increasingly aware of their surroundings, the proposal by the government is a sound move.

“They mature faster these days. There is no problem therefore in getting those who are 18-years-old to vote” he added.

Those aged 18 and above are recognised as legal adults under Malaysian law, and are able to obtain driving licences, sign legally binding contracts and marry without further adult consent.

The motion to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat during the July sitting, Bernama reported Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun saying yesterday.

He reportedly said that the motion, which would involve amending the Federal Constitution, would be tabled on July 4.

Azhar said that until the first quarter of this year, there were still 3.8 million youths yet to register as voters although they have reached the eligible age.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) announced its plan last September to lower the legal voting age.