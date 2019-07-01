Zahid: Ismail Sabri remains Opposition leader

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that the Opposition leader post will be retained for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, following the former's return from his garden leave yesterday.

“I have taken the decision to retain the agreement met by the Opposition MPs, while I was on leave, for Ismail Sabri to be the Opposition leader.

“At the moment there will be separation of power in the tasks between myself, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Ismail Sabri, as well as Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid as the Opposition chief whip,” he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby here today.

MORE TO COME