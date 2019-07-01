Sabah CM: Cross-border crimes in ESSZone fell with formation of ESSCom

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said ESSCom has served as an important mechanism for the security of the districts and waters within the ESSZone which is under continuous threat. — Bernama pic

LAHAD DATU, July 1 — The establishment of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in 2013 has led to a drop in the incidence of crime in the area, compared to the pre-ESSCom period.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said ESSCom has served as an important mechanism for the security of the districts and waters within the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which is under continuous threat.

“ESSCom’s contribution towards greater security has given the people more confidence” he said and added that ESSCom’s existence is an indication of the government’s efforts to address the security challenges in Sabah.

Mohd Shafie’s speech was delivered by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office, Arifin Asgali during a gathering with federal civil servants in conjunction with an ESSCom Aidilfitri celebration here today.

In his speech, Mohd Shafie also said the media played an important role in conveying accurate and timely information to the public, and at the same time, such news should promote the building of peace and harmony, and combat fake news which could threaten the country.

He said the media should build a general understanding about the work of security forces, and such understanding should be reflected in news reporting so that the general public was made aware of the purposes of certain measures undertaken, such as the curfew order in the ESSZone.

In this connection, ESSCom commander Datuk DCP Hazani Ghazali urged the media to seek verification from the authorities before publishing or airing news of an issue and warned that no one should be involved in manipulating security issues to create fear and uncertainty among the people. — Bernama