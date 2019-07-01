Education Minister: Beware of imposters promising to secure contracts

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik speaks to media at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik today said that his ministry has received many reports of individuals claiming to be his officers and had cheated contractors for money.

He said in some cases the imposters had claimed to be the secretary-general to his ministry or his political secretary and cheated money from contractors by asking them promising to secure certain project tenders.

“Neither me nor the ministry had ordered any of the government officers to collect money from the contractors.

“If anyone had come forward and claimed to be one of my appointed officers and had asked for money, I advise [the victim] to lodge a police report and to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” said Maszlee.

“Don’t ever give them money. If you can snap a photo, do so, lodge a report and hand over [the photo] to us as well,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Maszlee said the reports made were in different states, including Johor, Sabah, Kedah, and Perak.

The Simpang Renggam MP said he received a high number of reports from Kedah involving canteen contractors for schools and universities.

He was responding to a recent incident where there was a misuse of the ministry’s logo at a dancing competition in Perak that caused controversy last weekend over revealing costumes.

“I would like to stress that the ministry had never organised or was involved in such an event that had included half-naked dancers and neither had we sponsored it.

“We will take stern action against any parties that misuses the ministry’s logo for any events that go against what is upheld by the ministry,” he said.

JJ & Alice Danceworld, organiser of the Perak MUDA Medalist Dancesport Competitions 2019 and 7th Perak Show Dance Championships 2019 on Saturday, had apologised to the ministry over the matter.

Pictures of the event with dancers in low-cut dresses standing in front of the ministry logo drew criticism online during the weekend.

The organiser later conceded that the ministry had conveyed a dress code for contestants and said this was overlooked.