N.Sembilan MB: Civil servants must find out people’s problems, needs

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 30 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun reminds civil servants in the state to go down to the field and find out the problems and needs of the people.

He said that they must be sensitive and understood what was taking place and act immediately to overcome problems or public issues before the problems and issues became more serious.

‘’Although, there are matters which do not involve their duties, they still have to inform their higher-ups so that the problems can be properly solved,’’ he said when met after the closing and presentations of prizes of the Kindness Day programme: The 2019 National Level Bukit Putus Challenge Charity Run at the KIP Mall Senawang, near here today

He was asked to comment on the incident on June 20 involving 15 pupils of Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar and 13 pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang, Johor who experienced breathing difficulties, were nauseous and vomited after they were believed to have sniffed polluted air.

On Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement yesterday that the people’s deed in picking Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be repaid, he said that the Negeri Sembilan PH government manifesto must be implemented in five years as promised, adding that 35 per cent had been implemented, another 35 per cent was underway while the rest had yet to be implemented as they involved legalities. — Bernama