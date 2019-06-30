Barely hours after schools reopen in Pasir Gudang, 30 students, teachers fall ill again

A teacher from SK Pasir Gudang 4 helps a student put on a face mask in Pasir Gudang, Johor June 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 30 — Just hours after schools in Pasir Gudang reopened, after being closed since last Tuesday due to respiratory problems, students experienced the same breathing difficulties and nausea in several schools today.

The Bernama journalist assigned to cover the reopening of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kopok at about 8.30am this morning, witnessed the incident in which several students and teachers fainted.

The other schools believed to be affected are, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort, SMK Seri Alam Dua, SK Taman Pasir Putih, SK Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Ladang Sungai Plentong, SMK Taman Nusa Damai and SK Taman Cendana.

At least three ambulances from the Civil Defence Force and Sultan Ismail Hospital were seen rushing to the school.

Parents were also seen taking their children back home.

Meanwhile, up to now, 30 students and teachers from 15 schools in Pasir Gudang have been referred to the health clinic following symptoms of vomiting and dizziness this morning.

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said at least 130 students were found to have experienced breathing difficulties and nausea, but after the screening, only 30 people including three teachers were referred to the Masai and Pasir Gudang Health Clinics.

However, schools would remain open and go on as usual today, he said.

“Only advice to the schools is that if students experience the symptoms immediately take them to the health clinic.

“In the morning, checks by Pasir Gudang Emergency Mutual Aid (Pagema) showed that air quality readings were still at a normal level,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kopok, here, today.

According to him, most of the students who experienced the symptoms were in classrooms located at higher levels.

“So tomorrow we will move them to a lower level as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Some 111 primary and secondary schools in Pasir Gudang reopened today. — bERNAMA