Report: Malaysia Speaker to punish MPs who refuse to declare assets

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Dewan Rakyat Speaker will be empowered to punish errant MPs who refuse to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if the special motion on MP asset declaration is passed at the next sitting of Parliament.

English daily The Star reported that the paper for the special motion has been prepared and is ready to be presented on July 1 when the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes.

It quoted an unnamed source who said that the government is not pushing for a Bill but is gunning for a special motion as it is easier to pass.

“If it is tabled as a Bill, it would become law if passed and this may not go down so well even with government MPs as the punishment would be severe, while a special motion will only need a simple majority.

“Furthermore, the punishment would only be what can be meted out by the Speaker. What the punishment will be would be left to the Speaker’s discretion,” the source was quoted to have said.

Meanwhile, de facto law minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong has reportedly confirmed that he will table the special motion.

He pointed out that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs will fully back the motion as it is part of the election manifesto.

Nearly 90 per cent of PH MPs have already declared their assets.