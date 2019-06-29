MMEA seek Thailand’s co-operation over missing fisherman

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Dawn Chin

PASIR PUTEH, June 29 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) of Kelantan have sought the co-operation of the Royal Thai Police to help the agency find a fisherman, Muhamad Afandi Mohamed, 29, of Bachok who is feared drowned, since last Wednesday.

Kelantan MMEA acting director, Maritime commander Ismail Hamzah said MMEA had contacted the Thailand Security Agency branch based in Tak Bai, Narathiwat on Thursday on the matter.

‘‘MMEA have informed the Royal Thai Police to seek their co-operation to alert MMEA if they find a body in their waters.

‘‘This was following the distance where the victim was reported to have gone missing and the Thai waters is about 50 nautical miles,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Muhamad Afandi was reported to have gone out to sea alone at 4am on Wednesday and his boat was found five hours later by other fishermen.

The family of Muhamad Afandi then lodged a report with the MMEA on his disappearance.

Ismail said that MMEA was concerned that the victim could have been swept into Thai waters by the currents as such cases had occurred in the past.

He said that an operation to find the victim involving an area of 95 nautical square miles was being carried out using the Rescue 7 Maritime Boat and Kilat 28 Maritime Boat.

He said that the operation was also joined by the Marine Police Force using the PAC 27 Boat and the Civil Defence Force in a fibreglass boat. — Bernama