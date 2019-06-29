Malaysia earned RM21.4b in tourism revenue in first quarter, says Tourism Malaysia chairman

According to Tourism Malaysia, 25.8 million tourists visited Malaysia and spent RM84.1 billion last year. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — Tourism Malaysia chairman Datuk Ahmad Shah Hussein Tambakau said that Malaysia recorded RM21.4 billion in tourism revenue in the first quarter of this year or a growth of 16.9 per cent.

He said that the earning had showed an increase in tourist arrival of 2.7 per cent during the same period last year.

‘‘Overall, 25.8 million tourists had visited Malaysia and spent RM84.1 billion last year. The results have placed Malaysia in 15th place among the countries with the highest tourist arrivals. Malaysia is also in 21st place in terms of revenue from tourism,’’ he said in a “kupi-kupi” event with Tourism Malaysia in conjunction with the 2020 Visit Malaysia Year here today.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said that the department was using digital marketing in the effort to promote the 2020 Visit Malaysia campaign.

‘‘This campaign focuses on the digital marketing through a website which is specially developed for the 2020 Visit Malaysia Year, and the use of #VisitMalaysia2020, #VM2020 and #MalaysiaTrulyAsia.

‘‘We have made full beneficial use of the social media which is strong and, as of June 20, 2019 Tourism Malaysia had 3.3 million followers on Facebook, 73,000 Instagram followers, 422,489 Twitter followers and 45.6 million viewings on Youtube,’’ he said.

In addition, he said that the effort to promote the 2020 Visit Malaysia Year had also been implemented through the Mega Familiarisation Tourism Malaysia programme which saw international media practitioners including social media influencers and tourism agents invited to Malaysia to get to know the country closer.

‘‘Eighty-six international participants have taken part in four Mega Familiarisation Tourism Malaysia programme since early this year,” he added. — Bernama