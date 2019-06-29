Dr Wan Azizah: State-federal ties will continue to be enhanced

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail talks to children after officiating at the state-level ‘Santuni Rakyat’ programme at Mydin Petra Jaya, Sarawak, June 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 29 — The cordial ties between state and federal governments will continue to be enhanced, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah, who is also Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said this was among the matters discussed during her courtesy call on Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here today.

“The meeting was very cordial. We had a lovely chat,” she told reporters after officiating at the state-level “Santuni Rakyat” programme at Mydin Petra Jaya here today.

On further cooperation aimed at enhancing the relationship between the Pakatan Harapan-led federal government and Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government, Wan Azizah said she would be able to communicate directly to Abdul Taib and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on the issue.

She said that was the assurance given to her by Abdul Taib, who was also Sarawak’s fourth chief minister, during the courtesy call.

On her one-day working visit here, she said it was part of her ministry’s outreach programme, especially to Sarawakians, in terms of providing a support system in addressing social problems in the state. — Bernama