Don’t miss ‘historic’ chance to let 18-year-olds vote, minister reminds MPs

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to the press in Petaling Jaya June 29, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 29 — Datuk Liew Vui Keong today called on all federal lawmakers to participate in the coming Dewan Rakyat sitting next month when the government tables its Bill to amend the constitution to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

The de facto law minister dubbed it a “historic” Bill for Malaysia — after the equally historic general election last year which saw the Pakatan Harapan coalition rise to power, ending six decades of Barisan Nasional rule.

“This is the single most important historical development in the country after gaining independence after 60 years as we allow those 18 years of age to vote.

“This would allow an additional 3.8 million people to vote in addition to the 15 million registered voters now to vote in fresh elections were called in 2023,” he told reporters after officiating the Silverton Capital and Unicorn Hub co-working space here.

Liew added that if the Bill is passed, Malaysia will join other South-east Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand that already allow 18-year-olds to vote.

Lowering the voting age has been part of the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman revealed last September that members of the Cabinet have already agreed to lower the voting age.

Apart from tabling the amendments to the Federal Constitution in regards to lowering the voting age, Liew also said that the government intends to table the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission Bill as well as the Bill to abolish the mandatory death penalty in the coming Parliamentary session.