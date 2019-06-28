Penang CM: Local council to take legal action against landowner after fatal wall collapse

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow shows the sitemap of the landslide in Tanjung Bungah during a press conference in George Town June 26, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 28 — The Penang state government has instructed the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to take legal action against the landowner in the fatal wall collapse incident that killed four workers on Tuesday.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the local council will handle all actions against the owner of Lost Paradise Resort.

“We have directed the MBPP to handle this including taking legal action where necessary,” he said in a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

Chow said the Public Works Department (PWD) is now putting up sheet piling on the site to secure the stability of the road.

“They have to make sure that the collapse does not aggravate the condition of the road so they need to ensure the safety of the road,” he said.

He added that land inside the resort, the slope where the illegal retaining wall collapsed, was the responsibility of the land owner.

He said the landowner will have to construct the retaining wall.

“It so happened that the site was a boundary between the federal road and private land so PWD had to ensure there was no further damage to the road by securing the slope first,” he said.

He added that sheet piling can be a long term measure to secure the stability of the slope and the road.

Earlier today, MBPP said it has issued a notice to the landowner of the resort along Jalan Batu Ferringhi under Section 70A of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 for earthworks.

The notice ordered a stop to all works at the site and for the landowner to submit plans to repair the site and a method statement on the proposed works through a registered consultant engineer within 30 days from the date of the notice.

The retaining wall, that was being constructed illegally on a slope between the resort grounds and the main road above it, collapsed on Tuesday night killing four Myanmar workers.