Employers flouting labour laws due to lax enforcement, say MTUC rep

Soloman explained that employers have become more brazen in breaking the law because they are seldom punished for doing so. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Employers have become more brazen in flouting labour laws due to lax enforcement by the authorities, according to Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) secretary General J. Soloman.

In an interview with Bernama News Channel’s segment The Nation today, Soloman explained that the government tends to pamper employers rather than be firm and punish those who do not follow rules and regulations.

"Employers, over a period of time, have become so bold in breaking the law, for instance, the minimum wage, yesterday it was reported by the (Human Resource) minister that 30 per cent of employers in this country are not complying with the minimum wage order,'' he said, referring to the new minimum wage law of RM 1,100.

"Over the years they have been escaping with these kinds of actions which they have been doing and there is no stern action taken against them.

"I wouldn't say there is corruption but probably the over-pampering of the investors and employers by the government,'' he said.

Soloman also pointed out that there is a lack of enforcement officers within the Ministry of Human Resource, with this also contributing to the problem.