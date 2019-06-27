Police find pistol at accident spot

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya, in a statement, said police found the firearm together with the victim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — A security guard was killed in an accident on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway after exiting to the Sungai Besi Club here today.

What drew attention was the discovery of a Walther P99 pistol at the scene of the accident.

In the incident at 1.05pm, Mohd Fazlizal Ibrahim, 39, was killed at the scene of the mishap, after his motorcycle went out of control and hit the wall of a drain.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya, in a statement, said police found the firearm together with the victim.

According to Zulkefly, Mohd Fazlizal, who was riding the motorcycle alone from the city centre to Nilai, Negri Sembilan, was believed to have lost control of the motorcycle after trying to avoid another vehicle on the same route.

“The victim, who was injured on the face and head, was confirmed dead at the scene by the paramedic team,’’ he said, adding that the body was taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre’s forensic unit for a post-mortem,’’ he added. — Bernama