Guangzhou-Tawau direct flights to start January 2020

According to MAHB's senior general manager (Commercial Services) Mohammad Nazli Abdul Aziz, Tawau is the main gateway for island holidays in Sabah. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

TAWAU, June 27 — Direct flights between Guangzhou in China and Tawau, Sabah which are expected to start this July have been postponed to January next year.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s (MAHB) Tawau Airport manager, Hasbi Mohd Said said the postponement was due to several factors including the overseas approval process involving a government-to-government arrangement.

“It is also to correspond with the holidays in China, so starting the flights when there is a high demand,” he said when met by reporters at a Malaysia Airports Aidilfitri celebration held at the airport, here, today.

Hainan Airlines will be using B737-800 aircraft for the twice weekly flights from Guangzhou to Tawau.

Meanwhile, MAHB’s senior general manager (Commercial Services), Mohammad Nazli Abdul Aziz said Tawau was the main gateway for island holidays in Sabah, just like Langkawi for Kedah.

He said the approach for commercial tourism at Tawau Airport would be the same taken for Langkawi International Airport.

“We want to see the airport looking like a mall; we plan to bring in various branded products which could attract tourists and local residents like a magnet.

“We also want to promote some local brands involving traditional food and other products. We had tried doing this in Langkawi, selling local products with the cooperation of local entrepreneurs,” he shared.

Mohammad Nazli said MAHB provided funds for tourism industry players in Sabah that could come up with viable projects to promote tourism in the state. — Bernama