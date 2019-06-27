Dr M vows to examine grouses over task force on enforced disappearance of pastor Koh, activist Amri

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad promised to look into the complaints, but said it was not possible to please everyone. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 27 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pledged today to look into complaints about a task force investigating the enforced disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and activist Amri Che Mat.

The families of both men raised concern about the members of the six-man task force and the possible ramifications to the independence and impartiality of the investigations into the controversial matter.

Today, the prime minister acknowledged their unhappiness but said it was not possible to ensure all parties are completely satisfied with any move.

“Let me look into any complaints and improve,’’ he said to the press after launching the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya Convention Centre here today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that former High Court judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda will lead the team to investigate the enforced disappearance.

Along with Rahim, Other members of the task force include Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor (former head of the legal department for the police), Datuk Zamri Yahya (Police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Director), Datuk Muhammad Bukhari Ab. Hamid (Director of Operations for the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission) and Mohd Russaini Idrus (Division Secretary for the Police Commission).

On April 3, the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) revealed the findings of its inquiry that concluded the abductions of Koh and Amri to be enforced disappearance with the likely involvement of state agents such as the police’s Special Branch.

Amri disappeared in late 2016 while Koh was taken in broad daylight early in 2017 by a team of abductors in several vehicles; the incident was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.