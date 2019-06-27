Dr M confirms Putrajaya to table asset declaration Bill for MPs

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today that the government will table a motion in Parliament next month to compel all lawmakers to declare their assets. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad confirmed today that the government will table a motion in Parliament next month to compel all lawmakers, including the Opposition, to declare their assets.

The prime minister said the move is to ensure that MPs do not abuse their position by enriching themselves, as they have the power to influence decision-making.

“Yes, we will table the motion [at the sitting]. Whether it is passed or not, that is a different matter.

“That [declaring assets] should be the way, all of them have to declare their assets because even the Opposition has the power to influence. So we should not use our influence to get payment,” he said when met with reporters at the launch of “Marvel Studios: Ten Years of Heroes Exhibition” here today.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported a senior aide as saying that the proposed motion is a follow through of the May 14 Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption meeting chaired by the premier.

The meeting had stated that the current requirement for government backbenchers to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will be extended to Opposition lawmakers and their immediate family members, a policy in line with the National Anti-Corruption Plan.

The source said that de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong is scheduled to meet Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Mohamad either on Saturday or Sunday.

The next Parliament session will begin on Monday, July 1 to 18.