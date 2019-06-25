Guan Eng: Penang press group among recipients of 1MDB funds

Lim advised those who had received funds from 1MDB to return the money voluntarily. — Reuters pic

CYBERJAYA, June 25 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today revealed a union of journalists and newspaper photographers in Penang were among those who received money related to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Without revealing the identity of the beneficiary,

“Looking at the list in MOF (Ministry of Finance), the recipient (1MDB related money) is over 41 people.

“I urge those who received money from the 1MDB Foundation, 1MDB or 1MDB charity club to return the money.

“Do not wait for MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) to submit your list and freeze your account,” he said when met by reporters after attending an Aidilfitri reception organised by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) here today. Also present was LHDN chief executive officer

MACC chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya had earlier informed that the MACC had filed a civil rights dismissal application against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million worth of funds related to 1MDB.

Lim said his ministry had a comprehensive list including 1MDB-related beneficiaries whose names were not disclosed.

He also believed that the recipients of 1MDB related money were not involved in the 1MDB scandal and therefore it would be wise that they returned it.

Meanwhile, Lim in his speech at the event said the IRB never took to ’punishing’ taxpayers who delayed sending tax returns but created easier ways for taxpayers to settle their respective taxes. — Bernama