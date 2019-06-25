Four feared buried in Batu Ferringhi landslide

Rescuers searching for the four workers feared buried underneath the rubble. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — Four foreign workers were feared buried underneath the rubble of a landslide that occurred at the slopes of a hotel in Batu Ferringhi earlier tonight.

In the 9.30pm incident, the four workers were believed to be conducting digging works along the slope on the hotel grounds when it collapsed.

According to Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohd Rizuan Ramli, the hotel operator said four of the workers were believed to be buried underneath the rubble.

"We’ve conducted a size-up to identify the location where they might be buried and started rescue works immediately," he said in a brief statement on the incident.

Tanjung Bungah assemblyman Zairil Khir Johari, who was at the site, said the incident could have occurred while the workers were conducting works on the retaining wall of the slope.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh also rushed to the site upon hearing about the incident.