Zuraida: RCI not needed for Adib’s case

PUTRAJAYA, June 23 — There is no need to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) at present to investigate the death of the late firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, says Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“This is because the inquest on the death of Muhammad Adib, which began in February, is proceeding smoothly,” she said in response to the insistence of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) yesterday that the government set up an RCI immediately with the reason that the current inquest was now in doubt.

“I do not think setting up an RCI is necessary at the moment because the case proceeding is going on smoothly and we shall wait for the coroner’s decision,” she told reporters when met at the Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Aidilfitri celebration at its headquarters, here, today.

On the inquest that will resume Thursday, Zuraida said she would contact Attorney-General Tommy Thomas for the name of the lawyer who would represent the ministry and JBPM.

“We have not been informed by the Attorney-General as to who will represent the ministry and JBPM and I will contact him today to find out the names proposed to represent the ministry and JBPM in the case,” she said.

Prior to this, lawyer Syazlin Mansor who was representing Muhammad Adib’s family, the ministry and JBPM, withdrew from the inquest.

On June 12, Syazlin announced that she would continue to represent Muhammad Adib’s family at the inquest into the fireman’s death. — Bernama