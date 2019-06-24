Two traffic policemen hurt after being run down

Police received a call at 10.59 am that two of its personnel were knocked down by a male and female suspects in a Proton Gen2 while on duty. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Two traffic policemen were seriously hurt after they were knocked down by a car at a road block at Persiaran Kuala Selangor in Section 15, here this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that police received a call at 10.59 am that two of its personnel were knocked down by a male and female suspects in a Proton Gen2 while on duty.

‘‘The couple tried to escape from a road block in the incident and knocked down a traffic policeman causing him injuries to the neck and leg.

‘‘Subsequently, another traffic policeman, who chased the couple’s car, was also knocked down injuring him on the leg,’’ he said when met by reporters at the Shah Alam Hospital’s Emergency Ward here today.

He said that the couple, aged 22 years, were detained by a team of traffic policemen at the Andalas Roundabout in Section 18 here and were taken to the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters.

Baharudin said that the two injured policemen were taken to the Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

‘‘Their conditions are serious but stable,’’ he said.

He added that preliminary report found the male suspect had two drug records.

‘‘The case is investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murders and the Dangerous Drugs Act,’’ he added. — Bernama