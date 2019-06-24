Cops seize meth worth RM27.8m in Subang Jaya

Initial investigation found that the house was rented 18 days ago and the drugs originated from the golden triangle covering Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate and seized 556kg of methamphetamine worth RM27.8 million in a raid on a house in Subang Jaya near here last Friday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said in the 3pm raid on a Subang Mewah double-storey terraced house, police detained two individuals believed to be members of the syndicate, who were watching over the house.

“In the house 87.55kg of methamphetamine drugs were found in 85 Chinese tea bags in the living room.

“After questioning, the two suspects led police to the discovery of 468.65kg of drugs packed in 455 Chinese tea bags which were hidden in a Proton Exora MPV parked at the porch,” he told a press conference here today.

Noor Azam added that initial investigation found that the house was rented 18 days ago and the drugs originated from the golden triangle covering Myanmar, Laos and Thailand.

“We believe the seized drugs are for distribution around the Klang Valley and Johor as well as for export to Indonesia and Japan,” he said.

The two local suspects aged 18 and 28 have been remanded until June 28 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama