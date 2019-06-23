Students experience breathing difficulties at yet another school in Pasir Gudang

Emergency services staff attend to a student with reported breathing difficulties at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Nusa Damai in Pasir Gudang June 23, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 23 — Students in another school in Pasir Gudang here, are also reported to be experiencing breathing difficulties today.

The latest school was Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Nusa Damai, which is located about five kilometres from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, which was the first to be affected by the incident on Thursday.

A Bernama check at the school just now found at least six ambulances from the Sultan Ismail Hospital in the school compound.

Until to date, there was no confirmation on the number of students affected but it was understood that the incident took place during the morning session.

Some of the victims had been taken to the Pasir Gudang Municial Council Closed Stadium to be given early treatment.

Prior to this, the stadium was used by the authorities as a Monitoring Operations Centre for the cases.

Meanwhile, the effort of the Bernama journalist to interview the staff and teachers at the school proved futile because the media were banned from entering the school.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, when contacted, said he would make an announcement on developments on the incident later after meeting the committee dealing with the issue. — Bernama