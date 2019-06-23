DPM: Drastic increase in e-financial fraud worrying

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a Hari Raya open house event at the Royal Museum in Kuala Lumpur June 22, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, June 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today expressed her concern over the drastic increase in e-financial fraud cases in the first five months of this year.

She said a total loss of RM40.7 million was recorded between January and May this year, which was more than the losses recorded throughout last year, totalling RM40.5 million.

“Imagine, the losses recorded in the first five months of this year have exceeded the amount recorded for the whole 12 months last year. This is a very worrying and challenging development.

“I believe the time has come for the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) to work with the relevant quarters, including Bank Negara and the Malaysian Securities Commission in an effort to enhance crime prevention in e-financial fraud,” she said when speaking at an Aidilfitri do hosted by the MCPF here today.

The deputy prime minister said the rapid development of cyberspace had also exposed the society to various new crimes which were never heard of before.

Dr Wan Azizah said she was informed that losses totalling RM153 million were recorded in cybercrime cases reported during the first five months of this year, which accounted for about 38 per cent of the total loss of RM398.6 million recorded for such offences last year.

“If we are to look at the statistics, it is not that there is no improvement in the prevention of crime, but the crime rate remains high. So the challenge (crime prevention) is for us to always be ready to fight crime together,” she added.

Thus, she said, the MCPF’s role in raising public awareness on crime prevention had also become increasingly challenging.

Despite the foundation having 26 years of experience, the trends and patterns in crime always keep changing, she added.

Therefore, she said, the MCPF, together with its strategic partners, should always keep abreast with the current trend and forms of crime.

She also called on all parties, both the government and the private sector, individuals and non-governmental organisations, to work together with the MCPF in raising public awareness on crime prevention.

Dr Wan Azizah said she believed that if all quarters were to work together, they would be able to reduce crime rate in the country. — Bernama