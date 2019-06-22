Valentine’s Day robber gets 18 years' jail and rotan for brutal assault at MRT station

G.Thinathayaalan (second right) is brought to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 ― A man was sentenced to 18 years in jail and five strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today to voluntarily causing hurt to a woman bank manager in robbing her in an MRT Station lift here on February 14.

Judge Mahyon Talib meted out the punishment to G. Thinathayaalan, 26, after he was found guilty of causing injury while committing robbery.

“After hearing arguments from both parties, the court ruled that the accused has failed to raise reasonable doubt and the prosecution has succeeded in proving the case beyond reasonable doubt,” she said after the accused gave his statement of defence from the dock.

The court ordered the accused, who worked as an air-conditioner serviceman, to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest on February 18.

Thinathayaalan was accused of having robbed bank manager Lee Meei Shan, 48, of her identity card, driving licenses, two bank ATM cards, two bank credit cards and RM400 cash while voluntarily causing hurt to her at the MRT Station lift in Taman Mutiara, Cheras here at 6.45am, on February 14.

He was charged under Section 394 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section which provides for maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years and shall be liable to a fine and whipping, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri pressed for just punishment to serve as a lesson by taking into account the seriousness of the offence.

“In this case, the accused had injured the victim that resulted in bruises on the head, face and body and she also suffered trauma following the incident.

She said the accused had acted cruelly and that the incident had gained much public attention after a video clip went viral on social media.

However, Thinathayaalan, who was not represented, appealed for leniency. ― Bernama