Sarawak govt will go bankrupt in three years with current budget, Guan Eng says

Lim (second left) having a chat with Sarawak DAP party members at the dinner gathering June 21, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 21 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng tonight claimed that the state Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will go bankrupt in three years’ time due to its large State Budget.

“The State Budget is RM11 billion while the state reserves is RM30 billion. If every year you spend RM11 billion, in three years’ time, you’ve got nothing left,” he said at a dinner gathering organised by Sarawak DAP here.

Lim, who is also the finance minister, claimed Sarawak will then end up like PAS-ruled Kelantan.

He said Kelantan, being poor, cannot even afford to pay the salaries of its civil servants.

“The Kelantan state government has resorted to borrowing money from the federal government,” he said, adding the Kelantan state government cannot even come up with RM20 million to pay the salaries of their civil servants.

Lim said he will not like to speculate what will happen to Sarawak if the GPS government does not have the money to spend anymore.

“That is why it is important that the people of Sarawak work hard to support the state Pakatan Harapan to wrest control of the state government in the coming state election,” he said.

Lim said if the state government is ruled by PH, then it is easier for it to work with the PH federal government, such as returning the status of Sarawak as an equal partner to Peninsular Malaysia, instead of being one of the states in Malaysia.

He also criticised the GPS government for harping on that Sarawak is being marginalised by the PH federal government.

Lim said such allegations are not true because Sarawak has been allocated RM4.3 billion this year under the federal budget.

He said Sarawak has, overall, been allocated RM41.3 billion for long-term projects.