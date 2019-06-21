Putrajaya to form joint task force to get back US$5b worth of 1MDB assets

Datuk Seri Azam Baki says the joint task force will include MACC officers and the National Financial Crimes Centre (NFCC) but will be led by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC). — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 ― The government is setting up a joint task force to recover US$5 billion (RM20.75 billion) worth of 1MDB and SRC International linked assets across the globe, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today.

Its deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the task force will include MACC officers and the National Financial Crimes Centre (NFCC) but will be led by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

“We are in the midst of forming a special team with NFCC under GIACC. They have a good team there and we need to do all kinds of money trail, talking to agencies and then we need to look into the legal issues.

“I think the amount is nearly US$5 billion. It's in many countries and all are related to 1MDB and some are linked to SRC International,” Azam told a news conference at the MACC headquarters here.

He said other agencies will be included in the task force later, including the Attorney General's Chambers and the police.

Earlier, Azam's new boss Latheefa Koya announced that the MACC has filed an application for civil forfeiture of around RM270 million worth of 1MDB money that has been dispersed to 41 entities including individuals and political parties.

She said that the money was dispersed from Datuk Seri Najib Razak's infamous AmBank account.