PBRS chief says will cooperate with MACC amid 1MDB fund forfeiture suits

KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) has said that they will cooperate with authorities on the civil forfeiture suit initiated by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

Party president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said the party has been cooperating with the police and MACC all this while and will continue to do so, but declined to say whether the party intended on forfeiting any funds.

“We can’t get into that too much, but I already sat with them, I sat with the police, MACC, and we leave as it is. We’ll just wait for action to be served,” he said when contacted.

“They are going through court for the order, so we’ll wait for that, and see what we can do. But we will fully cooperate with them,” he said.

When asked whether PBRS would forfeit any funds given to them by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Kurup said “it was too premature to say”.

“We’ll see what happens with the civil action,” he said.

Earlier today, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said that the commission is trying to recover some RM270 million belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that was dispersed from Najib’s AmBank account via 41 civil forfeiture suits.

The lawsuits were said to have been filed two days ago against individuals and entities including political parties.

PBRS, Sabah Umno, and Liberal Democratic Party were three political parties named. All three were part of the Barisan Nasional coalition before the new PH government took over last year, and all three left the coalition soon after.

Earlier, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Mokhtar said they will be consulting with their lawyer but will cooperate with authorities while LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin said that they have yet to receive the court papers on the suit.