MACC’s full list: The 41 recipients of the RM270m 1MDB money from Najib’s account

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Automotive firm Naza Quest, textile giant Jakel Trading and popular jeweller Habib Jewels are among 41 recipients that were named by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today as having benefited from scandal-tainted 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
According to the MACC, the money amounting to RM270 million were allegedly transferred out of the sovereign investment fund and funnelled from Datuk Seri Najib Razak's account private bank accounts.
About 78 per cent or the bulk of these alleged 1MDB funds (RM212 million) went to Najib's political party Umno, the MACC said.
The full list:
Seven individuals
1. Ibrahim Awang Ismail
2. Kasitah Gaddam
3. Ismail Abd Mutalib
4. Hasan Malek
5. Sim Sai Hoon
6. Abdul Manan Ismail
7. Bustari Yusuf
Four NGOs
8. Pertubuhan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida)
9. Akademi Pemuda
10. Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia
11. Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu
Five foundations
12. Yayasan Permata Malaysia
13. Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn
14. Yayasan PBAKM
15. Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi
16. Yayasan Rahah
12 companies
17. Binsabi Sdn Bhd
18. Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd
19. K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd
20. IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd
21. Media Edge CIA (M) Sdn Bhd
22. Hattafex Trading
23. Jakel Trading
24. Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd
25. Perano Sdn Bhd
26. AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd
27. Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd
28. Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd
Five political parties and one coalition
Umno, MCA, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sabah and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah. And Barisan Nasional coalition which Umno belongs to. The breakdown in which party, states and divisions are as follows:
29. Kelantan Umno
30. Selangor Umno
31. Kedah Umno
32. Johor Umno
33. Sabah Umno
34. Pahang Umno
35. Pekan Umno (Najib is Pekan Umno chief)
36. Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional
37. Wanita MCA
38. Pahang MCA
39. SUPP
40. LDP
41. Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah