MACC’s full list: The 41 recipients of the RM270m 1MDB money from Najib’s account

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 ― Automotive firm Naza Quest, textile giant Jakel Trading and popular jeweller Habib Jewels are among 41 recipients that were named by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today as having benefited from scandal-tainted 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to the MACC, the money amounting to RM270 million were allegedly transferred out of the sovereign investment fund and funnelled from Datuk Seri Najib Razak's account private bank accounts.

About 78 per cent or the bulk of these alleged 1MDB funds (RM212 million) went to Najib's political party Umno, the MACC said.

The full list:

Seven individuals

1. Ibrahim Awang Ismail

2. Kasitah Gaddam

3. Ismail Abd Mutalib

4. Hasan Malek

5. Sim Sai Hoon

6. Abdul Manan Ismail

7. Bustari Yusuf

Four NGOs

8. Pertubuhan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida)

9. Akademi Pemuda

10. Gerakan Belia Gagasan 1Malaysia

11. Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu

Five foundations

12. Yayasan Permata Malaysia

13. Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn

14. Yayasan PBAKM

15. Yayasan Penyelidikan Transformasi

16. Yayasan Rahah

12 companies

17. Binsabi Sdn Bhd

18. Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd

19. K&Z Enterprise Sdn Bhd

20. IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd

21. Media Edge CIA (M) Sdn Bhd

22. Hattafex Trading

23. Jakel Trading

24. Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd

25. Perano Sdn Bhd

26. AGA Touch (M) Sdn Bhd

27. Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd

28. Naza Quest Auto Sdn Bhd

Five political parties and one coalition

Umno, MCA, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sabah and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah. And Barisan Nasional coalition which Umno belongs to. The breakdown in which party, states and divisions are as follows:

29. Kelantan Umno

30. Selangor Umno

31. Kedah Umno

32. Johor Umno

33. Sabah Umno

34. Pahang Umno

35. Pekan Umno (Najib is Pekan Umno chief)

36. Johor Bahru Barisan Nasional

37. Wanita MCA

38. Pahang MCA

39. SUPP

40. LDP

41. Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah