Former Melaka-based NST journalist killed in accident

MELAKA, June 21 — Former New Straits Times (NST) journalist in Melaka, Jason Gerald John, was killed after the car he was travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree at the Ayer Keroh Expressway here early today.

Alor Gajah Police District chief Supt A. Asmadi Abd Aziz said Jason Gerald was being driven by his wife, D. S. Krisa, 37, from Kuala Lumpur to Melaka when the accident occurred at 3.10am.

“The 44-year-old former reporter died at the scene, while his wife sustained injuries. Both of them were taken to Melaka Hospital for post mortem and treatment,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama