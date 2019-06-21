10 Orang Asli students cheat death after bus plunges into ravine in Temerloh

Temerloh Police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the incident involved students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Krau. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, June 21 — Ten Orang Asli students cheated death when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine at the main road of Kampung Penderas, Kuala Krau in Temerloh near here yesterday.

Temerloh Police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the incident which occurred at 4pm involved students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kuala Krau who were returning home to Kampung Pian, Kuala Krau.

“The bus was believed to have experienced a technical problem while it was taking a corner in a hilly area, causing it to roll in reverse before it plunged into the ravine,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Zundin said of the students, a 14-year-old, sustained head and leg injuries and was rushed to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital.

Another student who had a broken arm and breathing difficulties, along with five others who sustained minor injuries were taken to Kuala Krau Health Clinic for treatment.

“The bus driver was not found at the scene and police are in the midst of tracking him down,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama