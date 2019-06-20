Not SOP to use referendum for Pasir Pinji market, Perak MB says

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at a press conference in Ipoh June 20, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 20 — It is not the Perak state government’s standard operating procedure to have referendums when deciding whether to rebuild markets, the mentri besar said today.

Commenting on a so-called “referendum” this weekend initiated by Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee on whether to rebuild the Pasir Pinji market, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was not informed of the matter.

“This is not a new SOP. If SOP, we need to discuss it together. It (this referendum) was not discussed,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after chairing the State Agricultural Development Corporation of Perak (SADC) board of directors meeting, Ahmad Faizal said the “referendum” could be Lee’s way of engaging the people.

“I think Pasir Pinji assemblyman is trying to do something different,” he added.

Sinar Harian had reported on June 17 that the purported referendum would be held this weekend on June 22 and 23.

Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee was quoted by the daily as saying that the referendum was to obtain the people’s view on rebuilding the market, after five rounds of discussions with the traders to rebuild the market failed to reach an amicable solution.

The referendum will be held from 9am to 5pm at the market, to be conducted by Ipoh City Council.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal said he was still waiting for a date from Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s office for the swearing in of state executive councillors.

“I will get in touch with his office for a date,” he said, adding that there will not be any changes to the line-up.

The one-year term is at the behest of the Sultan.

The current exco line up consists of five from DAP, three Amanah, two PKR and one from Bersatu.