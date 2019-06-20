Melaka inks MoU to buy water from Negri Sembilan

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari and Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun exchange documents after the signing of the MoU between Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) and Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (Sains) in Melaka June 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 20 — The Melaka government will receive 12 million litre of water supply daily from Negri Sembilan until December 21, 2020, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed yesterday.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said under the agreement, Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) will buy treated water supply from Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan (Sains) at RM1.40 per cubic metre for areas bordering Melaka.

The areas affected are Pulau Sebang, Jambatan Lubok China, Kuala Linggi, Kendung, Titian Bintagor, Pondoi, Batang Melaka, Sungai Rambai, Chohong, Tangkak and Simpang Bekoh.

“I’m confident this agreement will be a starting point for a closer cooperation between the Melaka and Negri Sembilan government and I thank the Negri Sembilan government for helping us to ensure the people’s well-being and comfort,” he said after the MoU signing.

Adly signed the MoU on behalf of the Melaka government, with Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for the Negri Sembilan government, while SAMB was represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Khalid Nasir and SAINS by its director, Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail. — Bernama