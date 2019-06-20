Man feared drowned after falling into sand mine in Kedah

POKOK SENA, June 20 — A man is feared drowned after he is believed to have fallen into a sand mine while fishing with his brother and a friend in Derang, here today.

Pokok Sena Fire and Rescue Chief Asst Supt Wan Azizul Hakim Wan Jaafar said the station received a distress call about Mohd Fitri Abd Razak, 25, at 2.59pm and seven rescuers reached the location at 3.15pm in two vehicles including an EMRS.

“Search radius is now 50 metres from the place the victim was believed to have fallen. The mine is believed to be 10 feet deep,” he told reporters at the scene.

Wan Azizul said besides the police, the operation was also assisted by five members of the Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) from Jitra Fire and Rescue Station.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Ridzuan, 37 said that this was the first time they came fishing in the area.

He said they arrived at the area at 2pm and half an hour after that he saw his youngest brother waving and screaming for help before disappearing from sight.

“I heard him calling for help twice, but I could not save him as he quickly disappeared,” he said. — Bernama