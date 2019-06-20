Cops bust three syndicates in Butterworth, seize drugs worth over RM159,000

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that during the three raids, police arrested four men, aged 22 to 36 years, who were believed to be members of the syndicates which were active in the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, June 20 — Three drug trafficking syndicates were busted and drugs worth RM159,840 were seized in separate police raids around Butterworth, near here, in less than 24 hours between Tuesday and yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor today said that during the three raids, police arrested four men, aged 22 to 36 years, who were believed to be members of the syndicates which were active in the state.

“In the first raid at 3.30pm in Jalan Raja Uda on Tuesday, police arrested a man and seized 740 gm of ketamin, 370 Ecstacy pills and 280 eramin 5 pills, all worth RM126,300,” he told a news conference, here.

He said in the following raid, police nabbed another man who was found with 452 gm of heroin worth RM22,600 at a Taman Sukaria apartment before detaining two more suspects at an apartment in Mak Mandin about an hour later.

In the third raid, 459.5gm of ganja (cannabis) and 35 gm of heroin worth RM10,940 were also seized from the two men.

Noorzainy said the four men who were not from the same syndicate, were believed to have been selling drugs around the state since several months ago.

“The four who were also found to be positive for drugs, are being remanded for seven days. The investigation is being conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence,” he added.

In a separate case, police, after raiding 15 premises yesterday, uncovered an illegal 4D betting operation by a syndicate hiding behind a laundrette and telecommunication gadget sale business.

Noorzainy said in the ‘Op Dadu’ carried out by police from the SPU district contingent headquarters and members of D7 from Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, 21 individuals, aged 17 to 70, including three women were arrested.

He said the investigation found that they were the operators of the illegal betting activity or workers at the premises, while police also seized bets amounting to RM4,507, 15 handphones and 11 mobile data printing machines during the raids.

Those arrested are being remanded for two to four days from today to assist the investigation under Section 4A (a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 upon conviction. — Bernama