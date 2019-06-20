Car workshop employee injured while attempting to stop thief from stealing vehicle

Police investigations found the suspect to have four previous criminal records related to drugs and theft, and he was also found to be positive for syabu. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 20 — A car service centre employee was seriously injured after he was run over while trying to stop a thief from stealing a car owned by a client on Tuesday (June 18).

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said in the incident at about 7am, two suspects drove into the service centre compounds in Glenmarie Section U1 here before one of them entered the centre and stole the keys to one of the cars belonging to customers.

“The employees at the centre only realised what happened when they saw a Volkswagen Jetta car starting to move.

“They tried to prevent the car from leaving the premises but one of them, V. Kannan, in his 30s, was run over by the car which was driven by the suspect,” he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin added the vehicle was finally stopped near the exit of the workshop and the male suspect, 37, apprehended by the employees of the centre who later contacted the police, while the injured employee was rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital.

“Police investigations found the suspect to have four previous criminal records related to drugs and theft, and he was also found to be positive for syabu,” he said.

Baharudin added that police were also tracking down the suspect’s accomplice, Darma Suria Risman Salleh, 37, whose address was Pangsapuri Sri Perantau, Port Klang, near here who managed to escape during the incident.

He added that police were seeking the cooperation of the public with any information on the suspect still at large to contact the Investigating Officer Insp Nurul Al Shakinaqaiyum Alladin at telephone number 010-2480065 or contact the nearest police station.

“The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code and Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama