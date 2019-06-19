Perlis PAS Youth asks why preacher Zamri Vinoth invited to ‘muktamar’

PAS Youth delegate Amirul Jufry speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 19 — Perlis PAS Youth questioned the leadership today over controversial preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth’s attendance at the party’s annual congress.

Amirul Jufry, who is also Perlis PAS’ Unit Amal volunteer corps chief, claimed that Zamri had spread slander against his community.

“Why invite Zamri Vinoth to come? We want to ask for an explanation from the muktamar. At least before making a decision to invite him to come, please ask us first.

“While we the people in Perlis were hurt by his actions because they are spreading slander against us, we want to ask for clarification from the convention,” he said at PAS Youth’s 60th muktamar today.

“If we do not have any clarification, the delegates from Perlis will walk out of the hall,” he said.

Amirul had asked the question while the party’s youth wing was tabling its financial report for last year’s activities. However, before he could fully air his grouses, Amirul was cut off by the convention’s permanent chairman Kamal Ashaari.

Earlier today, Zamri was speaking at the convention as a special guest.