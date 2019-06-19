One dead, three unconscious due to alcohol poisoning in Negri Sembilan

Police investigations found that the cases were linked to the consumption of the bootleg liquor brand Miludeer. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A Myanmar national died while three others were admitted to Hospital Port Dickson in an unconscious state as a result of consuming bootleg alcohol.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed said a 27-year-old man Amereca Parsa, died at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban two hours after admission on Monday night this week, while the following afternoon, three individuals aged 26 to 50 and comprising a local man and woman, as well as a male Indian national, were admitted in an unconscious state to the emergency ward at Hospital Port Dickson.

Following the incidents, police investigations found that the cases were linked to the consumption of the bootleg liquor brand Miludeer, said Aidi Sham, adding that police had checked a number of premises selling alcohol in the Port Dickson district, and had seized the Miludeer brand alcohol — packaged in cans — from one outlet.

He said district health authorities had undertaken their own checks at similar premises and had also seized the same brand of alcohol.

Investigations are continuing. — Bernama