Body found floating in waters off Langkawi

LANGKAWI, June 19 — An unidentified body of a man was found floating in the waters at about 0.1 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Bumbun Besar, near here yesterday evening.

The Kedah and Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral (Maritime) Rozali Said said the body was found by a fisherman who went fishing at the area at 5pm.

“Once we received the report on the discovery, an MMEA boat was deployed to the scene.

“The naked body was then taken to Bukit Malut MMEA Jetty before being handed over to the police for further investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Rozali also called on those with missing family members to contact the Langkawi Maritime operations centre at 04-9662750. — Bernama