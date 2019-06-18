DPM: Malaysia looks forward to Egypt’s report on Mursi’s sudden death

Mursi, 67, died yesterday during his trial on ‘espionage’ charges. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Malaysia is looking forward to the thorough report from Egypt on the cause of its former President Mohamed Mursi’s death, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

She stressed that Malaysia acknowledged the statement by Egypt’s public prosecutor, but was still concerned with the numerous reports by human rights bodies about the treatment of Mursi prior to his passing.

“Mr Mursi was the first democratically-elected president of Egypt following the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, whose term was abruptly ended after 12 months.

“During his tenure as president, Mr Mursi showed courage and moral fortitude in his attempt to lead Egypt away from decades of authoritarian rule and establish true democracy there,” she tweeted.

She also said the death of Mursi was a great loss for democracy.

“We sincerely hope the late former President Mursi will be given the appropriate burial,” she added.

In an earlier tweet, Dr Wan Azizah also said that she was deeply saddened by the passing of Mursi and extended her deepest condolences to his family and people of Egypt.

“May Allah bless his soul and grant him Jannah,” she said.

Mursi, 67, died Monday during his trial on “espionage” charges. He had requested to speak during the session before he fainted and died.

Foreign media reported that the Muslim Brotherhood claimed the death was a “full-fledged murder”.

Egypt’s public prosecutor Nabil Sadek said in a statement that Mursi arrived dead to the hospital and there were no marks of injuries on his body.

Mursi faced a host of charges since he was ousted and imprisoned in the 2013 military coup, which was led by the current President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. — Bernama