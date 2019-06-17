DAP’s Ronnie Liu urged MACC to probe into PJ City Council enforcers demanded bribes from traders

SHAH ALAM, June 17 — Selangor DAP secretary Ronnie Liu has urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe into several Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) enforcement officers allegedly involved in corrupt practices at a shopping centre in Kelana Jaya near here, on May 30.

Liu, who is also Sungai Pelek assemblyman, said he received information from several business operators who claimed that MBPJ enforcement officers demanded a sum of money to avoid compound for offences involving signboards display and unlicensed advertisements at their respective business premises.

“According to the business operators, the incident occurred on May 30, a day before an operation on signboards and advertisement was conducted by MBPJ enforcement personnel.

“The business operators were demanded to pay between RM100 and RM300 to them (MBPJ enforcement personnel) on that day to avoid being compounded by MBPJ during the day of the operation (May 31),” he told reporters after accompanying several involved traders to lodge a report at Selangor MACC here today.

He said the traders paid the demanded money to avoid being slapped with compounds that could reach up to RM1,000 for the offence.

“There are traders who refuse to give the money as they realised that it is bribery and they were compounded on the day of the operation, while those who paid up as demanded, their premises were spared from any legal action.

“Prior to this, we were informed that there were such cases in Pandan Indah and Ampang area, but no reports were lodged by the traders,” he said.

In this regard, he also urged the MACC to investigate the case in order to curb corruption offences involving Local Authority (PBT) enforcement personnel in Selangor. — Bernama