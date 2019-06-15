Remand will be made for Haziq if necessary, says Bukit Aman CID director

Police say the investigation on the case was expected to be completed today and Haziq Abdullah would be freed on a police bail. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 ― The remand of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the individual who admitted that he was the man in a pornographic video which was linked to a minister, will be made if necessary if investigation is still going on, said Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the investigation on the case was expected to be completed today and Haziq Abdullah would be freed on a police bail.

“However, it depends on the investigation process, if it is completed, Haziq Abdullah will be given bail but if not my team will apply for a remand.

“It will be arranged by the investigation team and the magistrate later if necessary,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Haziq’s lawyer, Ramesh Sivakumar, when met by Bernama at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, announced that Hasiq was now at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

It is understood, Haziq Abdullah was undergoing an examination by a doctor.

Yesterday, Haziq Abdullah, 27, who was scheduled to depart for Manila, based on his flight ticket, was detained by a team from the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit to help in investigation.

He was detained when he was at the International Departure Hall of the KL International Airport (KLIA), Sepang. ― Bernama