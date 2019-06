KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, struck Banda Sea at 4.10am today.

In a statement, the Meteorological Department said the temblor occurred at coordinate 6.0 south and 130.9 east, 391 km southeast of Ambon, Indonesia.

The department said the quake did not pose any tsunami threat to Malaysia. — Bernama