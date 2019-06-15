Malaysia welcomes recent agreement between TMC, AFCF in Sudan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Negri Sembilan government Aidilfitri open house June 15, 2019. Also present were Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 15 — The Malaysian government has welcomed the recent agreement reached between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Alliance of Freedom and Changes Forces (AFCF) to resume negotiations over the formation of a joint sovereign council that will lead the political transition in Sudan.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia also urged all parties in Sudan to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent any further violence against civilians and ensure respect for human rights.

“We welcome both parties coming to the negotiating table and we hope they will come to a settlement too.

“We condemn the attacks on innocent people and call for the incidents to be thoroughly investigated, with those responsible held to account immediately,” she told reporters after attending the Negri Sembilan state government Aidilfitri open house here today.

She was commenting on the latest incident in Sudan which left dozens of people killed and injured.

Dr Wan Azizah said Malaysia also strongly condemned the violence and attacks on protesters.

“We together with others have called for a thorough investigation into the incident while the perpetrators should be held accountable,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude that all 48 Malaysians in Sudan were safe.

Asked whether the government would bring home all registered Malaysians including 26 students in Sudan, she said: “So far our people are safe...it might be better to stay there (because it) does not spread in their area.”

Media reported yesterday that the Sudanese government has acknowledged that it ordered the crackdown on opposition protesters which left dozens of people killed and injured.

In early June, the security forces violently dispersed the sit-in protest outside the Defence Ministry building. The TMC has previously denied having a role in the operation. — Bernama