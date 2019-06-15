IGP: No rush in investigating viral sex video case

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur May 13, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KANGAR, June 15 — Police need time to determine whether the viral sex video implicating a minister is authentic or not, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said police had not obtained any leads yet on the authenticity of the sex video clips, adding that police need time and space to investigate the case.

“For this case, I am not taking an unusual stand. Every report on criminal acts should be assessed first and an investigation paper will only be opened after we are confident that there were criminal elements.

“I also do not pressure the investigating officers because we take a step-by-step approach while actions are in various forms,” he said today.

Abdul Hamid was speaking to reporters after the opening of the new Perlis police contingent headquarters by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail. Also present were the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Lailatul Shareen Akashah Khalil.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were also present.

Abdul Hamid said the investigation into the sex video case would be conducted in a professional manner and in accordance with the police standard operating procedure.

Yesterday police arrested Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to help in investigation into the case.

“We want to know whether he was forced or made the disclosure voluntarily...who else will be called for their statements to be taken will depend on developments in the investigation,” he said.

In his speech, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin urged the police to work hard to improve their image in view that of late there had been many cases of wrongdoings involving police which were exposed in social media and which were exploited by irresponsible people.

“I want all police personnel to learn from this and be responsible for strengthening their identity and positive values to restore the glory of the police force,” he said. — Bernama