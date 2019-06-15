Cops: Haziq out on bail

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The police has confirmed today that Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who claimed to be involved in a sex video involving a minister, has been released on bail this afternoon.

The police’s Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said he was released at around 5.45pm today with one bailor at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

Meanwhile, one of Haziq’s lawyers confirmed the release to reporters camped at Dang Wangi.

“Haziq has been released on police bail. He doesn’t want to have any communication with any media,” lawyer Sivahnanthan Ragava said.

Haziq left the police station in a car driven by Sivahnanthan.

Another lawyer who represented Haziq, Ramesh Sivakumar, said that his client informed him that he was treated well during detention and the police had accorded him with all the rights under the law.

According to Ramesh, Haziq also said that he is prepared and he wants to cooperate with police in this matter.

“As far as the police is concerned, the police said: ‘now we have no further investigation. However, if there is a need, then we would require him to come back.’ For that purpose, he is released on police bail,” Ramesh added.

Haziq, the suspended senior private secretary to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, claimed on a Facebook page that he and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali were the two people depicted in sex videos leaked to the press.

Police confirmed that they arrested Haziq at 6pm yesterday while he was attempting to fly to Manila in the Philippines.

He is under investigation over four alleged offences including one under Section 377B of the Penal Code for “committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature”.

On Tuesday, the first wave of two videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose and where several screenshots of purported bank transactions with Azmin’s name were also attached.

The banks involved have since come out to deny the authenticity of the transactions, saying that the accounts used were non-existent.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.

More videos were released following Azmin’s denial and each side has lodged police reports against the other.