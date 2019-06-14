Trailer driver ordered to enter defence over eight deaths in 2017 Jempol accident

The accident occurred at Kilometre 25, Jalan Bahau-Keratong two years ago. — Picture via Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ Polis

JEMPOL, June 14 — The Magistrate’s Court in Bahau today ordered a trailer driver to enter his defence on charges of causing eight deaths in an accident at Kilometre 25, Jalan Bahau-Keratong, two years ago.

The decision was read by Magistrate Khir Nizam Jemari on behalf of Mohamed Redza Azhar Rezali after finding the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against the accused Norzailan Omar, 46.

According to the charge, he was accused of driving dangerously without consideration on all aspects including the type, condition and size of the road as well as traffic leading to the accident which took the lives of the drivers and passengers of a Proton Exora and a Perodua Myvi in the incident at 2.20pm, on June 11, 2017.

Norzailan of Triang, Pahang, was charged with causing the deaths of Wan Mohd Fauzi Wan Mohd Ibrahim, 52; Masnoraida M.Yussof, 44; Wan Mohd Muhaimin Wan Mohd Fauzi, 21; Wan Nur Athira Wan Mohd Fauzi, 18; Wan Muhammad Ammar Haziq Wan Mohd Fauzi, 13; Wan Nur Aleesya Wan Mohd Fauzi, 7; Osman Mohamed Taip, 31; and Rosniza Othman, 32.

The accused was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and fine up to RM20,000 as well as having his driving licence suspended for three years upon conviction.

Counsels D. Anuratha and Kevin Lai who are representing the accused told the court that their client has chosen to give a sworn statement from the witness stand and the court set July 15 and 16 for defence.

During the proceeding, the prosecution conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Muhammad Amirul Noor Hashimi called 14 witnesses. — Bernama