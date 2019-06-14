Three generations of a family killed in Kuantan crash

KUANTAN, June 14 — Three members of a family, including a four-year-old girl, died when the car they were travelling in collided with a multipurpose vehicle in the opposite lane in Jalan Kuantan-Pekan, near Kampung Cherok Paloh here today.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said in the 4pm incident, all the victims travelling in the Proton Saga died at the scene due to serious head injuries.

They were the driver of the car, Nurul Jannah Bazlan, 24, her daughter Nursyaffina Qalesya Mohammad Solahuddin, and her mother Asnawati Muslimin, 53.

"The accident was believed to have occurred after the car they were travelling in from the direction of Kuantan heading towards Pekan skidded into the opposite land and collided with a Chery Eastar car with a married couple,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarulzaman caused Nurul Jannah’s son, Muhammad Syamil Aqmal, one, and Asnawati’s daughter, Nurul Syaffiya, 17, who were in the back seat of the car, to suffer injuries.

The married couple in the other car were Nasran Samsudin, 50, and Masnida Muda, 46, from Kampung Pulau Tambun, Pekan to suffer injuries and are being treated at the Pekan Hospital.

"The accident caused the front portion of the Proton Saga to be totally crushed,” he said.

Kamarulzaman said the bodies of the three victims from Kampung Ketapang Tengah in Pekan, were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for a post-mortem.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama