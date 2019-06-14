Malaysia condemns attack on Saudi airport

A Saudi security officer walks past the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Malaysia strongly condemns the missile attack on the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia’s Asir Province which left 26 people injured yesterday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today said the attack is an unacceptable violation of international law and detrimental to the peace and security of the Middle East.

“Malaysia offers its deepest sympathy to the injured victims... as a peace loving nation, Malaysia strongly urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint and hopes that the ongoing conflict in the region will be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic channels,” said the ministry.

According to the statement, to date, no Malaysians were reported to be affected by the incident.

A projectile fired by Houthi militia hit the arrival hall at Abha International Airport with a total of 26 civilian passengers of different nationalities being injured by the incident that happened early Wednesday morning, including three women (Yemeni, Indian, Saudi) and two Saudi children. — Bernama