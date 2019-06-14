DPM arrives in Gua Musang for briefing on pneumonia outbreak

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail recites prayers upon arriving at Felda Aring 10 in Gua Musang, Kelantan June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, June 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has arrived at the Felda Aring 10 Hall to find out the latest development in pneumonia cases involving the Orang Asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh here.

She arrived at about 8.50am by helicopter.

Dr Wan Azizah was then given a briefing at the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) operations centre at the Felda Aring 10 Hall here.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy and Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar. — Bernama